Minnie Dlamini-Jones shows off her post-pregnancy bikini body

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A mere few months after the birth of her first child, actress Minnie Dlamini-Jones showed off her bikini body in her latest Instagram post. On November 16, the new mom proudly introduced their “King”, Netha Makhosini Jones, to the world sharing a cute snap of his little fingers. While many new moms battle to shed those extra kilograms they gain during pregnancy, Dlamini appears to be one of the lucky few who managed to bounce back and regain their pre-pregnancy bodies sooner than most. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) Wearing a white full-piece swimming costume with button details, the TV presenter snapped a selfie as she posed at the poolside. The shot, angled from the top, shows off her full breasts and cleavage and slim toned legs. Not a belly bulge in sight.

She proudly captioned the image: “After carrying my king for 9 months and giving birth, I’m in love with my body more now than ever before!!!”

Her supportive fans were quick to respond to the body reveal with words admiration with just a hint of envy.

One of her followers said, “Day light robbery 😢.... we still trying to recover and the baby is 2 years.”

Another praised her for always keeping it real: “The most organic & raw celebrity ever 🔥🔥 she doesnt insert only high end pictures that are made from photoshoot sessions only but her moments in her space. She is changing the narrative”

thabile353 asked the question so many of us would love the answer to: “Any tips on how to get that belly back into shape😭because wow you look so amazing❤️”

We all eagerly await a response!