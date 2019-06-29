Reigning Miss England Alisha Cowie. (Picture: Instagram)

They compete in a world in which the glamour can often be criticised as artificial.

But this year’s Miss England finalists will for the first time take part in a makeup-free round, to emphasise their natural beauty.

The 54 contestants hoping to be chosen to represent the country at Miss World have had to submit photographs of themselves with no makeup. The pictures must not have been put through computer filters or other editing to enhance them.

The winner of the Bare Face Top Model round will be fast-tracked into the last 20.

Miss England director Angie Beasley said: ‘Recently we have been shocked to see Miss England contestants as young as 19 undergoing lip filler treatments and even Botox, and so many entering with full faces of thick makeup covering their natural beauty. We tell the girls they don’t need fillers, fake eyelashes and tattooed brows to enter our contest, but it just shows what a damaging effect edited social media images can have on young women’s self-esteem and mental health.

‘The difference between what impressionable women see on social media and TV and reality is getting out of hand, which is why we decided to launch this round.

‘It is really important for us to promote real beauty and body positivity. I hope the introduction of this round will encourage our contestants to wear less makeup overall. If you look at our Miss England former winners, most are natural beauties compared with many of the usual celebrities, which provides a much more positive role model for young women.’

Reigning Miss England Alisha Cowie, 19, from Newcastle upon Tyne, often goes without makeup in selfies.

‘On social media we have influencers and role models which set an unrealistic standard which I believe results in mental health issues,’ she said. ‘Going after that portrayed perfect flawless look is so difficult and unrealistic. The bare-faced round is so important to embrace natural beauty.’





© Daily Mail