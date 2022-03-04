Miss SA 2021 runner-up Moratwe Masima launches reproductive health campaign to assist women and girls

Titled #Yourhealthyourdignity, this campaign is aimed at providing socio-economically disadvantaged women with basic education, insight, and resources to healthcare.

The 24-year-old medical doctor will be visiting schools and several communities to interact with young people, teaching them about reproductive health. She will be doing this with the help of nurses, teachers, and frontline workers who deal with reproductive health daily.

Masima started this campaign when she was interning at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. She had to attend to a 10-year-old patient who was a victim of back street abortion.

“It broke my heart! I’d also heard desperate pleas for advice on abortion and contraceptives from teenage girls I met during my #YourHealthYourDignity campaign school visits. It is time to act, to save lives, and to prevent despair. Teenage pregnancies often put an end to schooling, and in turn, extinguish so many young women’s dreams,” she says.