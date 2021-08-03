Miss SA 2021 top 10 finalists revealed

The people have spoken, and the judges have made their choices. The Miss South Africa 2021 Top 10 finalists is finally revealed. On Tuesday the Miss SA organisation announced the 10 women vying for the crown.

This year’s Miss SA top 10 finalists are Bianca Bezuidenhout (Cape Town) , Catherine Groenewald (Cape Town), Cheneil Hartzenberg (Johannesburg), Jeanni Mulder (Cape Town), Kaylan Matthews (Gqeberha), Kgothatso Dithebe (Tshwane), Lalela Mswane (KwaSokhuluin), Moratwe Masima (Johannesburg), Tiffany Francis (Johannesburg) and Zimi Mabunzi (eQonce). Congratulations to @MabunziZimi for becoming one of our #MissSA2021 TOP 10 Finalist! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/m8gLz35jNE — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 3, 2021

Out of the 10, the top three to be selected at the finale will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants: Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational. Congratulations to @TiffanyKFrancis for becoming one of our #MissSA2021 TOP 10 Finalist! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9mvyP4b5qr — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 3, 2021 Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA Organisation, says she is looking forward to watching the ladies grow over the next few months and showcasing their platforms to the rest of the country.

Congratulations to @moratwe_masima for becoming one of our #MissSA2021 TOP 10 Finalist ! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1kMgGAh8u6 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 3, 2021 Nomsa Philiso, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net wished them well.