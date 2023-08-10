Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels reveals this year’s pageant will be a ‘love letter to Africa’

Some of the country’s top fashion designers will be dressing the finalists in a fantastic fashion-forward Miss South Africa 2023 finale. This year’s designers are Shelli, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Sherif Tailor, William de Beer and Tracy B.

While de Beer, designer and owner of Willetdesigns Couture, is designing the opening number, Shelli from Shell9 Handcrafted and Traci B are collaborating to do the resort and swimwear. On Sunday, the top seven finalists will be competing for the prestigious title of Miss South Africa and the new Mowana crown. Werner Wessels, Creative Director for the Miss South Africa Organisation: “The creative for this year’s Miss South Africa was a love letter to Africa and showcasing the country, its colours and its couture techniques.

“It’s really about showcasing African women in all their glory. We are so proud to be a part of this organisation that uplifts women and gives them a platform to let their voices be heard. “It is so necessary in today's age for young women to stand up and have their voices heard, so they can effect change for generations to come.” All the designers for the finale will be making sure that the finalists dazzle on the stage with an immaculate wardrobe that will be the talk of the town.

"For the Miss South Africa pageant, I was greatly inspired by the flowy, exotic and contemporary style of Michael Costello," shared Shelli.

Midrand-based designer Sherif Tailor is doing suits for the finale; “I believe the finalists should wear a power suit that reflects their personality, confidence, and screams ‘I am ready to take the crown and conquer the world.’” Gert-Johan Coetzee, the designer behind the evening gowns has drawn inspiration from the captivating diversity of our country. “These gowns aren’t mere clothing; they’re living symbols of South Africa’s heart and soul, a radiant example of what can be achieved when unique elements come together in perfect harmony.”