Miss SA entrant in hot water over previous racist tweets
Miss South Africa hopeful, Bianca Schoombee is in hot water over previous tweets that date back from 2014.
The 21-year-old model, who is represented by SYNC Models, entered online for this year's Miss SA beauty pageant. For a while folks seemed really into her until Twitter investigators started digging into her past tweets.
Let me turn The Tests of South African Women into TESTIMONIES of Warrior Women ⚔️👩👧 #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/iUNQyLfzd4— Bianca Schoombee (@BIANCA1015Z) May 16, 2020
In this case, her old tweets have come back to haunt her, and chances are it doesn't bode well for this Miss SA hopeful. From commenting on people's dark skin colour, to body shaming as well slut shaming women, Schoombee was never the type to mince her words.
In response to the backlash, Schoombee posted a cryptic Instagram post. But it seems to have stoked the fires even more. Comments ranged from asking Miss SA organisers to disqualify her to saying outright that she wouldn't get their vote.
In facing your personal “jungle” and coming to the realization that you have “stayed here long enough”, you will be able to break camp with more ease when you agree with God's assessment of your situation. God declares that He has a PROMISED land for you – a place of PURPOSE; a prepared place, tailor-made for you. 🌄 There may well be difficulties to face, giants to overcome, but His presence with you will make all the difference to your journey. One thing is sure, we will never ARRIVE where we are meant to be until we LEAVE where we are! 🙏🏼
Below are some of the previous tweets from Schoombee (please note that some contain strong language).
Schoombee could face some serious allegations. In the past many influencers and celebrities have lost jobs and endorsements because of their Twitter activity.
Miss SA organisers have been asked for comment. This story will be updated once they do.