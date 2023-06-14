Miss SA finalists share their Youth Day stories

Miss South Africa 2023 finalists are up and down preparing for the finale. As the current South African Youth, they know what this month means to the entire country. June is significant because it is the month when the 1976 students from Soweto marched against apartheid laws that required Afrikaans to be a medium of language at their schools.

In remembrance of those youth who took a stand and risked their lives, South Africa commemorates Youth Day every June 16. Miss South Africa 2023 shared what Youth Day means to them. Bryoni Govender (26), from Kempton Park in Gauteng, says she has never done anything special to celebrate Youth Day. Instead, she wears her high school uniform to ensure awareness for that day.

Lebohang Raputsoe (24) from Sharpeville, Vereeniging in Gauteng, has also not celebrated Youth Day because she feels it’s worth more than just wearing a school uniform. “I have not celebrated this day in the past as I have always felt that the day means more than just wearing a school uniform. To subject it to something that is not sustainable is why I have decided to speak on the progression of youth in society and to implore others to do the same,” she says. Homba Mazaleni (23), of Gonubie, East London in the Eastern Cape, says she uses Youth Day as a sports day for women.

“On Youth Day, I spend my time organising women’s cricket games, promoting inclusivity and empowering female athletes in my community. The day begins with preparations, gathering equipment and encouraging young women to participate. As the games commence, the atmosphere is filled with excitement and unity. “Through sports, barriers dissolve, and women find their voices. These connections and experiences form a foundation for ongoing initiatives that advance gender equality and support the talents of young individuals. Youth Day inspires me to advocate for equal opportunities and empower youth to make a lasting impact,” says Mazaleni.