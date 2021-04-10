Miss SA first runner up launches mentorship programme on her birthday

Dr Thato Mosehle, the first runner up at last year’s Miss South Africa pageant, is using her influence to inspire young women by launching a mentorship programme.

To celebrate her 26th birthday anniversary on April 6, she hosted 12 young women, six medical students and their friends, for a night at a five-star hotel in Sandton.

They spent the day doing morning exercises, going on a shopping spree, enjoying lunch, getting spa treatments and having dinner. All this while having conversations on how they can better themselves as young women, passionate about cementing themselves in their respective career fields.

“I want the girls to view me as a sister just like them who had breakthroughs through education. I want to become their long-term mentor to show them that it is possible to achieve your goals while having your feet firmly on the ground,” she said.

Asked about the programme, Dr Mosehle said she loves uplifting women.