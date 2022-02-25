Miss SA Lalela Mswane launches her #BeReady campaign

It is mandatory for reigning Miss South to have a community campaign to tackle issues faced by the community.

Mswane’s campaign, #BeReady, is aimed at encouraging an entrepreneurial attitude among the youth of South Africa.

“#BeReady is a step-by-step entrepreneurial programme that will enable you to start your own business. The programme will shed light on important topics such as knowing what is needed to start a business, how to draw up a business plan and how to register your own company.

“What is your intellectual property, how to do market research and market your product/service, how to amplify your distribution/offering with different supply chains, etc,” she explains.