Miss SA Lalela Mswane launches her #BeReady campaign
Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane is launching her #BeReady campaign.
It is mandatory for reigning Miss South to have a community campaign to tackle issues faced by the community.
Mswane’s campaign, #BeReady, is aimed at encouraging an entrepreneurial attitude among the youth of South Africa.
“#BeReady is a step-by-step entrepreneurial programme that will enable you to start your own business. The programme will shed light on important topics such as knowing what is needed to start a business, how to draw up a business plan and how to register your own company.
“What is your intellectual property, how to do market research and market your product/service, how to amplify your distribution/offering with different supply chains, etc,” she explains.
The edutainment series will be hosted every month on her social media platforms.
It will focus on providing information and tips on how to build a successful business from the ground. She will also launch an online clothing company, starting with T-shirts that spread a positive message.
“I am starting my own company, I will start with T-Shirts that will feature inspirational messages. I am hoping that people will join me as I learn the rudimentary basics of how to start a business. From the first stage, we will all be learning together, ” shares Mswane.
She will do this with the help of business experts who know how to keep the business afloat and maintain sustainable growth.
Mswane will be representing South African at the 13th edition of Miss Supranational in Poland this July.