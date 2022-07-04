Miss SA Lalela Mswane to test her financial literacy skills on TV

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane is a busy bee these days. The KwaZulu Natal beauty is currently in Poland for the 13th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant, which will take place on July 15 at Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sącz.

Five days before she walks on to the stage, Mswane will test her money knowledge on the premier of the financial education TV quiz show, the Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show. She’ll be up against cricketer Vernon Philander in a special celebrity episode, where she will be paired with UCT Online High School student Zoe Petersen. Asked about one of her biggest financial lessons, Mswane said she learned from her family about saving.

“My mom always told my siblings and me to save – no matter how little you may be making. Sometimes we’re trapped into thinking, ‘I earn so little anyway, there’s no need for me to save’. But you need to save the little you have whenever you can, find a way to make it possible," says the beauty queen. Her feature on the show is in line with her #BeReady campaign, which she launched in February this year. Be Ready is a programme aimed at helping budding entrepreneurs learn how to become employers rather than job seekers.

