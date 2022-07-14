Miss SA launches reality TV series following top 10 finalists

In less than a month, one lucky lady will be crowned Miss South Africa 2022, taking over the reins from KwaZulu-Natal beauty Lalela Mswane. And this year, the Miss South Africa organisation is adding reality spice to the pageant ahead of the big finale.

Also, for the first time since its inception 64 years ago, the organisation has appointed an all-woman team to oversee the production and directing of the live pageant taking place on August 13. Black Swan Media will not only be responsible for producing the pageant finale but are also following the Top 10 on their journey to the finale and record behind-the-scenes moments for the pageant’s reality television series Crown Chasers. “We were surprised, when we looked at the past, that there has never been an all-women team in charge of putting on the pageant that is aired live on television. This year, everything about the pageant has a different look and feel,” Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil.

Leading the pack of the girl power team is Relebogile Mabotja, Black Swan Media Executive Producer. The media personality is happy to be part of the history-making team as she has been a fan of Miss SA since she was a child. “When I was eight years old, my parents took me – all dolled up – to watch Miss South Africa. It was so beautiful, the era of Jacqui Mofokeng. It became a thing we attended as a family. Fast forward three decades, and I can proudly say I am the producer and executive producer of the show I watched as a little girl. So dreams are not only fulfilled on stage. They are also fulfilled quietly behind the scenes. Now isn’t that something!”

