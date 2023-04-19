Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri launches educational audiovisual podcast

In a few months, Ndavi Nokeri will be handing over her reins to the next Miss South Africa. But before she bows out, Nokeri wants to leave a remarkable statement. The Limpopo beauty has launched an educational audiovisual podcast series as part of her Ed-Unite campaign.

As of April 25, she will be talking to industry experts in the education sector to help learners and their parents/guardians with the information they need. The weekly episodes, that will air on YouTube every Tuesday, will see Nokeri touch on topics that affect the lives of ordinary students, pupils and educators. For example, for the issues of student funding, Nokeri will be joined by Karabo Mohale, executive deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency, and Lennox Wasara, Mastercard Foundation alumnus, to give better insight into how students can access funding.

Joined by Candice Chirwa, “Minister of Menstruation”, founder and director of Qrate and a menstrual activist, Nokeri will also look into the issue of period poverty, one of the biggest challenges faced by many school girls. According to a study by Wits University, “7 million menstruators miss school, university, or work due to period poverty every month.” Nokeri has already started tackling this problem. On International Women’s Day in March this year, she handed out sanitary/dignity packs to learners at Mashooro Secondary School in Ga Mokgwathi Village near where she grew up in Tzaneen, Limpopo.