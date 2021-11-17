Miss SA organisation shifts its focus to Miss World, still mum on Miss Universe

The Miss South Africa organisation, which is adamant about sending Lalela Mswane to Israel despite the lack of support from the South African government, has shifted the focus from Miss Universe to Miss World. The organisation has not said anything about the outrage it has encountered from South Africans and other Palestine supporters from across the world.

Instead, it posted a video of former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, who will be representing South Africa in the 70th Miss World pageant taking place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 16. A new journey begins for our @MissWorldLtd South Africa, @abigailmusida as she heads to Puerto Rico!



1 MONTH TO GO! ✨🤩#missworld #missworld2021 #shuduformissworld #beautywithapurpose#shudufhadzomusida #misssouthafrica pic.twitter.com/WJrAFDk3oa — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) November 16, 2021 “I am so excited to be going to Miss World, particularly as it celebrates a milestone anniversary and following in the footsteps of those who have gone before me. It is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to represent this country and have the words ‘Miss South Africa’ blazoned across my chest. I want to make South Africa proud,” said Musida. Last week, the Miss SA organisation released a statement saying Mswane, the newly crowned Miss SA, would be participating in the Miss Universe pageant taking place in Israel on December 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) “Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe competition, held this year in the picturesque Israeli resort town, Eilat, on December 13,” read the statement. This is contrary to any indication otherwise. Miss South Africa Organisation CEO, Stephanie Weil, said that she was aware there were statements indicating that Lalela had pulled out but that these were completely unfounded and untrue. “With all the misinformation and fake news around, Weil added that the Miss South Africa Organisation was also thrilled to be able to make Lalela’s childhood dream – to wear the crown while representing her country globally – come true.