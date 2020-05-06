Miss SA organisers come up with new plan to continue with pageant

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



Miss SA continues to alter the meaning of pageantry and beauty as the brand undergoes a dramatic transformation for the new decade.

The pageant will no longer be a once-off event but rather a year-round business. This follows last year’s acquisition of the Miss South Africa licence by Weil Entertainment which immediately launched the 60-year-old event as a leadership platform for ambitious young South African women and set the bar for the caliber of contestants. Events may have been cancelled or postponed due to the corona virus but that doesn't stop Miss South Africa from happening.





As such, the Miss SA re-brand includes the launch of a new logo with the tagline 'Face Your Power. Embrace Your Future.'





"Covid-19 and the effects of lockdown have challenged the organisation in many ways, but we have used this time as a tool to think outside of the box and be as innovative as possible. We can confirm there will be a Miss SA 2020. We are excited about showcasing the new format and will make announcements on this very soon. We are fortunate that we started the online process in 2019 and intend to bring this to the forefront of what we are going to do this year," said Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation.





She also added that the new Miss SA will be more like an interview. "Our contestants will not be just trained as pageant contestants, but also up-skilled and shaped into champions for women’s rights, thought leaders, brand ambassadors and savvy career women with the tools to fulfil their chosen destiny.

“The pageant is the interview. The job starts when she wins. There is no other platform that elevates a young woman so quickly and with such an obvious trajectory to success.”



