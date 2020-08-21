Miss SA pageant finale goes to Cape Town for the first time

Previously, Sun City was the home for the Miss South Africa finale. For the past two years, the event has been held at the Time Square Sun Arena.

Now the Miss South African finale will take place in Cape Town on Saturday, October 24.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said he was excited about the new changes and confident they’d do a sterling job.

Plato said: “The City of Cape Town is pleased to partner with the Miss South Africa Organisation to bring the pageant to Cape Town. This is an iconic South African event which has, over the years, made the dreams of many young women a reality and elevated their status as change-makers in society.

“We are aware this is happening while the entire world is still reeling from an unprecedented pandemic. But we believe proceeding with events such as Miss South Africa, will provide hope and shine a light on our country’s beauty and female leaders during this period.