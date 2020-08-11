Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier opens up about being a victim of GBV

Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier opened up about how she survived abuse, both physical and sexual.

To commemorate Women’s Month, she’s been hosting conversations on the trauma that follows gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual abuse.

On Women’s Day, she visited the Frida Hartley Shelter in Yeoville, Johannesburg- a non-profit organisation that empowers women through providing accommodation, psycho-social support, employment and training.

During the visit, Olivier spoke to the women about how to achieve empowerment through knowledge and discussed the practical methods that survivors can use to manage the after effects of the trauma.

Cheryl Hlabane, Centre Operations Manager at Frida Hartley said it had been an honour to host Olivier on Women’s Day.