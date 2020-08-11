Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier opens up about being a victim of GBV
Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier opened up about how she survived abuse, both physical and sexual.
To commemorate Women’s Month, she’s been hosting conversations on the trauma that follows gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual abuse.
On Women’s Day, she visited the Frida Hartley Shelter in Yeoville, Johannesburg- a non-profit organisation that empowers women through providing accommodation, psycho-social support, employment and training.
During the visit, Olivier spoke to the women about how to achieve empowerment through knowledge and discussed the practical methods that survivors can use to manage the after effects of the trauma.
What an incredible day it was, to celebrate the resilience of South African women ✨ Although it was a day of good food 🍕🙂, luxurious pampering 💎, and storytelling- it was also a day of healing. ‘Safe spaces’ for women who have survived abuse should be high on the agenda. Its up to us to play our part 🇿🇦, and ensure that these shelters get the necessary support that they need. @fridahartley and @therealcherz I appreciate you for allowing us into your space and allowing us to spend time with you 💖 To the sponsors who made this day possible @lux_southafrica , @andiccio24 , @unileversa -your presence made these women feel so special, thank you for taking this on with me and taking a stand against GBV in our country 💖✊🏾 #sashsessions #misssa2019 #luxselfcaresundays #selfcare #andiccio24 #unileversouthafrica
Cheryl Hlabane, Centre Operations Manager at Frida Hartley said it had been an honour to host Olivier on Women’s Day.
“Our country is facing another pandemic: gender-based violence, and so we are pleased to have Sasha share her experience of sexual abuse, which is the story of many women in our organisation.”
She also offered pampering sessions to the women with the help of selected beauty care brands.
“I shared with the women things I had found helpful; for example, I find that knowing what happens mentally when panic sets in and how to deal with it, empowering. I had to learn how to take my power back. I think that I want the women in Frida Hartley Shelter to know they have relief options,” Olivier added.