Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida shuts down online bullies with emotional IG post

Shudufhadzo Musida has been doing the most since being crowned Miss SA 2020. An advocate for mental health, the Limpopo-born beauty queen has used her voice and platform to campaign for mental health. After the death of Limpopo schoolgirl Lufuno Mavhungu this week, many shared their shock on social media, with local celebs adding their voices to the outcry. Lufuno Mavhungu, 15, had taken her own life after she had been bullied at school with one of the videos going viral. This prompted some social media users to question Musida’s silence on the matter, resulting in another online battle comparing her to her predecessor and current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

The comparisons are nothing new, but this time it seemed like a personal attack on Musida and the values she holds dear.

One user tweeted: “I'm so confused by how you guys treat Shudu. Zozi never got this treatment, ever.”

To which another responded: “We're just saying that she should be more aware of the things happening in her country

“Zozi was always at the top of her game with regards to awareness issues. And because shudu is campaigning mental health we expect to hear her take on the current incidents that happened.”

But then @PhathuMusitha put the record straight by sharing a series of screen shots from Musida’s IG stories.

She shared her own personal account of being a victim of bullying when she was 11 or 12 years.

Recounting the traumatic experience in her IG stories, she said “The Lufuno story is triggering all I can see is how she just stood there and didn’t do anything because you get to that point.”

Picture: @shudufhadzomusida/IG stories

Silencing her critics, Musida said that she had shared her previous post privately earlier “because she emotional about Lufuno’s passing.”