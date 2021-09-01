Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida to donate copies of her children’s book

Shudufhadzo Musida’s children’s book Shudu Finds Her Magic will be available in bookstores from September 2. For every book sold, one will be donated to Childline South Africa and The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) who help children with issues like bullying and depression.

Some of the copies will also be given to literacy organisations, among them Biblionef, which donate books to schools and libraries to help foster a love of reading. The book, which is published by Jacana Media, is available in six languages –Afrikaans (Shudu Vind Haar Sprankel), English (Shudu Finds Her Magic), Sesotho (Shudu O Sibolla Boikgetho ba hae), Venda (Shudu u wana Vhuṱolo Hawe), Xhosa (uShudu u Fumanisa ukuba UnoMlingo) and Zulu (uShudu Uthola Umlingo Wakhe). Aimed at children aged between the ages of four and nine year, the book is inspired by Miss South Africa's childhood and the bullying she experienced when she moved to a new province and a new school.