Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida’s most stunning make-up looks

Our newly crowned Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida, is a vision to behold. With a shaved head, Musida’s facial features stand out, giving you time to admire her beauty. Like most women, she enjoys wearing make-up, and these are some of her best face-beat looks. Soft glam Rocking her Buhle crown, Miss SA wore soft glam make-up by Renee De Wit, using W Beauty. When it comes to maintaining that shaven look, she does that at award-winning salon, Lajawi Midrand.

Red lips

During the Miss SA master classes when she was still vying for the crown, Musiḓa wore red lipstick to match her eye shadow, a look that was done by Renee De Wit. She also tinted her eyebrows using Neda Beauty and Healing.

Fabulous lashes

And while she was still campaigning to become Miss SA, our beauty queen rocked fabulous lashes. A stunning face-beat created by Athenkosi Ngoro.

Bronze beauty

At the Miss SA TOP 15 announcement, her face was beaming with bronze beauty; a look created by Dyllan Morais.

In celebration, the Limpopo beauty even took to Instagram to share her gratitude. She messaged: “Happy to announce that I’m one of the top 15 semi-finalists for @official_misssa 2020. We did it, and now it’s time to do more. thank you so much for the wonderful support and love that I have been receiving from each one of you.”

Musiḓa was crowned Miss SA 2020 on October 24.