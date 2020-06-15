Miss SA slams claim that Sasha-Lee Olivier is pregnant

A popular local newspaper has been slammed for an article it published on Sunday, suggesting that the reigning Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier, might be pregnant.

This comes after the publication claimed they received a picture of Miss South Africa in a dress that made her look like she was “pregnant”.

That article didn’t sit well with many South Africans. In fact, many took it as a body shaming article.

As a result, the Miss SA organisers released a statement saying they are appalled with the article.

“The writer of the piece Ntombizodwa Makhoba contacted the organisation on Saturday afternoon with the following email: ‘We have received a picture from our tip-off City Press email, which suggested Miss SA, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier is currently pregnant. Please see the picture attached. I would like to know if you are aware of these rumours (sic) doing the rounds? Is it true that she is pregnant or it is just people body-shaming her? What are the rules for the reigning queen?’