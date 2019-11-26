Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has had a busy week as she gets ready to head off to the Miss Universe pageant in t in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 5.
One can only image the amount of work that goes into preparing for an event of such magnitude, never mind the stress that goes along with it.
Tunzi is currently being watched under a microscope and doing her utmost to please the adoring fans by always putting her best foot forward.
But things haven't gone as smoothly as she might have hoped.
And if there's one place she hasn't been having much luck, it's social media - Twitter to be exact.