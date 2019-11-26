Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi faces backlash after post office location announcement









Miss SA’s gown has been designed and made by Biji Gibbs. Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has had a busy week as she gets ready to head off to the Miss Universe pageant in t in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 5. One can only image the amount of work that goes into preparing for an event of such magnitude, never mind the stress that goes along with it. Tunzi is currently being watched under a microscope and doing her utmost to please the adoring fans by always putting her best foot forward. But things haven't gone as smoothly as she might have hoped. And if there's one place she hasn't been having much luck, it's social media - Twitter to be exact.

For those who know the social media platform well, will know that there's nowhere to hide; tweeps see all and don't have a filter when it comes to speaking their mind.

When Miss South Africa unveiled the national costume that she will be wearing at the Miss Universe pageant, Twitter blew up with comments about the "Waves of Love" dress.

People didn't hold back as they commented on the dress. Those who hated it made it very clear that they did, while those who tried to express their love of the dress were over-powered by the negative.

Having just recovered from the knocks, Tunzi now finds herself in the eye of a Twitter storm after she posted an announcement informing fans where to meet and greet her before she steps on the plane leaving for Atlanta.

In her post she says: "Tomorrow I leave for Miss Universe and would love the opportunity to say goodbye to you." But it's the picture attached that indicates where she will be for the meet and greet.

I have had the most amazing 3 months into my reign and most of those precious memories come from the people I have had an honor of interacting with, whether personally or through social media. Tomorrow I leave for Miss Universe and would love the opportunity to say goodbye to you pic.twitter.com/77pKupzgwO — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) November 25, 2019

The location, to be exact, has Twitter up in arms.

The post stated that they will be "Opposite the Post Office on the ground floor between international and domestic arrivals."

In light of the death of Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was killed in a post office in Claremont, Cape Town, some people thought the location to be an inappropriate place for her to meet her fans.

Twitter blew up with tweeps expressing their disappointment.

Apparently she’s tone deaf to SA social issues because the Miss SA Institute used the post office as a landmark to proximate where she’ll be for a farewell gathering today at OR Tambo. — Keagh Bathong🌻 (@I_Liveth) November 26, 2019

Waited opposite the post office by the airport the other day had a lump In my throat, it sent shivers down my spin... I was waiting for a friend which is also near the Absa atms near the elevators, was I also insensitive using it as a landmark despite how I felt ? Leave Miss SA — 11:11 (@Mokgabo_Wame) November 26, 2019

The TL mad because Miss SA is gonna be next to a post office. pic.twitter.com/lKWI4fhsT7 — Tariq shot Ghost (@__Thato__) November 26, 2019

You people are SO VILE!💔 It's disheartening - attacking Miss SA for doing her farewell opposite a post office is not it. People out here saying it's triggering - well so are homes, clubs, SCHOOLS... The entire SA should be triggering because rape & murder happens everywhere. — Academic Beaut' 🦋 (@Nomfundo_Brukwe) November 26, 2019

The Post Office did not kill Uyinene a MAN did. Stop dragging Miss SA. You guys more sensitive than Drake. 😒😒😒 — Michelle Rene Lelethu Grobbelaar (@rene_lelethu) November 26, 2019







