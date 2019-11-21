Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi won the hearts of South Africans when she won the coveted Miss South Africa title.
Since her crowning she's repeatedly proven that she is indeed worthy of the title.
Fans always keep a close eye on her Instagram page as she often posts the most breathtaking images showing off her natural beauty or her perfectly toned body.
Her bikini shots have set the internet on fire while her glam shots leave us in awe.
On Thursday afternoon the beloved Miss SA once again took to social media to not only post yet another glamourous photo of herself, but to praise previous Miss SAs before saying, "I stand on the shoulders of giants, the women that came before me. They ran so that I could walk and I’m proud to be part of a sisterhood of women that have inspired millions including myself to be their true and authentic selves."