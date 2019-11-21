Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi pays touching tribute to her predecessors: 'I stand on the shoulders of giants'









Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi won the hearts of South Africans when she won the coveted Miss South Africa title. Since her crowning she's repeatedly proven that she is indeed worthy of the title. Fans always keep a close eye on her Instagram page as she often posts the most breathtaking images showing off her natural beauty or her perfectly toned body. Her bikini shots have set the internet on fire while her glam shots leave us in awe. On Thursday afternoon the beloved Miss SA once again took to social media to not only post yet another glamourous photo of herself, but to praise previous Miss SAs before saying, "I stand on the shoulders of giants, the women that came before me. They ran so that I could walk and I’m proud to be part of a sisterhood of women that have inspired millions including myself to be their true and authentic selves."

She added a hint of intrigue when she ended the post with the following, "P.S. I’m sure you guys still remember this dress and the incredible woman who wore it! Hopefully some of it’s magic rubbed off on me!?"

Her followers soon responded with the answer to her question. It turns out that the green velvet, off the shoulder dress was previously worn by ex-South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Show wore the dress during the preliminaries stage of the Miss Universe contest - the title she won in 2017.

