Miss Supranational ready to represent South Africa in Poland

Thato Mosehle, Miss Supranational South Africa 2020, is ready to represent South Africa in the 12th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant in Nowy Sącz, Poland. The medical doctor will depart on Wednesday, August 4, for the finale that will take place on August 21.

For her national costume, she will be wearing a dress designed by Sello Medupe, the owner of Scalo. The dress is inspired by an African warrior princess, with elements of Mosehle’s Sotho heritage. She will also be dressed by Willet Designs Couture, Malondie, Sheriff Taylor, Ernst Schutz and Juan William Aria. Although she loves all her dresses, it is the evening gowns that stand out the most as they remind her of high school.

“Some are from Kobus Rautenbach (which is really special, because he made my matric farewell gown many years ago), and Anel Botha, who is also based in my home town, is the one making my evening gown and preliminary nightgown, among other evening gowns. I love my wardrobe; all these incredible South African designers have found a way to make me feel incredibly special,” Mosehle said. She said that she was honoured and proud to get to start the Miss Supranational legacy. “The support from South Africans has been beautiful to see. It pushes me to do my best. I have developed great confidence in myself and my abilities. Keep me in your prayers. I hope to make you extremely proud,” she said.