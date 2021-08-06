Miss Supranational South Africa reveals her national costume

Miss Supranational South Africa 2020 Thato Mosehle has left for Poland to represent South Africa in the 12th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant to take place in Nowy Sącz on august 21.

“I have been inspired by presidents, business owners, waitresses, patients, and the list goes on. If you take the time to listen to people’s stories, you will see the treasure that you can apply to your own life,” says Mosehle.

The medical doctor adds that getting a good education had allowed her to thrive in a career that was once impossible for people like her to even be considered to work in. Her dream is to see other young individuals starting legacies of success stories within their own families.

“Education is power, and my dream as a Miss Supranational South Africa, who will represent this country on the international stage, is to see young people being provided with tools that will help them solidify their educational foundation. With education and skills development, people have a sense of empowerment, and can better think of ways to make their lives successful. I know I won’t fix the issues facing South Africa, but our history, as a country, has proven that when an individual inspires those who follow to make a change, it creates a ripple effect, and the significant change will be enjoyed by generations to come,” she said.

Mosehle will also be dressed by Willet Designs Couture, Malondie, Sheriff Taylor, Ernst Schutz and Juan William Aria. Her evening gowns are by Kobus Rautenbach and Anel Botha.