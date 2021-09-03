Miss Teenager South Africa is looking for a new titleholder

Are you a young South African lady between the ages of 13 and 19 and would like to be crowned as Miss South Africa Teenager 2022? Well, this is your chance to enter to become an ambassador for Teenagers across the country. The Miss Teen SA pageant is a platform that prides itself in empowering teenagers across SA. It offers the contestants the opportunity to speak on everything, from their careers, dreams, and ambitions to global issues and development.

“Young ladies that take part in the Miss Teenager South Africa pageant have historically utilised the pageant’s platform to advance their specific careers path and work with certain organisations that they are passionate about. “The MTSA pageant strives in helping shape the views of young ladies to be more encompassing than physical looks, and to be inclusive of other important attributes such as intellect, ambition and resourcefulness,” read a statement from Miss Teen SA. Kayleigh Jephta, the reigning Miss SA Teen. Picture: Supplied. The current titleholder Kayleigh Jephta says the platform has allowed her to learn from other people and grow in many different ways.

“Throughout my journey, I’ve gained so much confidence as I continue doing things that allow me to step out of my comfort zone. After winning the competition, I realised that I am able and capable to do anything I put my mind to and work hard towards. “Not only has winning made me more motivated to accomplish many other things, but it’s also an accomplishment that has allowed me to inspire and be proof to any young person out there that without taking a leap of faith, you’ll never know what the outcome could’ve been,” shared Jephta. The top three of the pageant will walk away with a 100% bursary from Boston. The winner will get a seven-day holiday at 3 luxury hotel suite and cash prizes of R20 000.