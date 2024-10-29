Miss Universe 1978, Margaret Gardiner makes her comeback at the globally acclaimed Miss Universe stage

The iconic and the first South African woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1978 - Margaret Gardiner - has been announced as one of the selection committee of the 73rd Miss Universe which is going to take place on November 21 in Mexico City. Margaret Gardiner won the prestigious title of Miss Universe 1978 when she was just 18-years-old and has since been making waves in the beauty industry, not just nationally but globally as well.

She took to Instagram to share her excitement as she is now part of the selection committee and wrote, “Thank you Miss Universe for this amazing opportunity to empower and change a young woman’s life! It is such a huge honour to return to the country where I was crowned and part of this incredible legacy again.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Gardiner (@margaret_gardiner) The stunning 65-year-old beauty queen told IOL that pageants continue to evolve in many ways beyond the limitations of what defines beauty.

“One of the most exciting aspects of the evolution of representing South Africa internationally is the inclusivity that encompasses the diversity of beauty. “Beauty is the combination of mind, body, soul, the desire to be your best and bring out the best in others,” she says. Gardiner expressed that she is honoured to be selected as one of the Miss Universe selection committee this year.

“It is such a huge honour. I was crowned a lifetime ago. Almost half a century ago. To be entrusted to help change another young girl’s life is not just a gift but a responsibility. “Finding someone who can wear the crown, connect with people and navigate what the world throws at you while inspiring too, is an exciting prospect. However, I'm also thrilled to return to Mexico.” As a former Miss Universe title-holder, Gardiner shared characteristics that makes a Miss Universe contestant stand out for her.

“It's always inner quality. A glow that encompasses a personality and intellect that surprises you, intrigues you and makes you reconsider a known. “Zozi encapsulates it with her style, grace and intellect. She’s just so special. Demi too, with her innovative metamorphoses of possibilities,” she says. Gardiner shared advice to the Miss Universe contestants ahead of the competition, and what will make them stand out among other contestants.

“A lot of contestants don’t smile. Smiling is an immediate invitation and message of connection. I look for people who do not give me the answer they have been coached to give me. You won the title to represent your country by being you. Be your best, give and receive, and have fun,” she shared. Gardiner also gave the current Miss Universe South Africa, Mia le Roux advice as she is embarking on her Miss Universe journey. “I give her the same advice I’d give any contestant from any country. Know your worth. Stand tall. Use your voice. This is your moment to shine, to inspire, to connect with the world.