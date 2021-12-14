Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu manifested her win before grand finale

India is brimming with excitement after taking home the Miss Universe crown for the first time in 21 years. At the 70th Miss Universe pageant held in Eilat, Israel, on December 13, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

The last time a candidate from India won was in 2000 when Lara Dutta took the crown. Sushmita Sen won the contest in 1994. Sandhu (21) says she manifested her win before the grand finale. Through her faith, she already saw herself as a winner. The fact that she was chosen to represent her country on the universal stage already made her a winner, she said. “Faith is unseen. It's felt. It's the feeling I have in my heart today. I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey, and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to relive memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know that I'm grateful for every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1,5 months. I'm already a winner. I have you all. See you at the Miss Universe 2021 Finale,” Sandhu had said.

And then, a few hours later, she was crowned Miss Universe 2021.