Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina faces petition calling for her disqualification from Miss Universe

The Progressive Forces of South Africa have released a statement on Wednesday, October 30, to ask the Miss Universe organisation to prevent Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the global beauty pageant. The group further launched a petition which garnered over 600 signatures for the Miss Universe organisation to forbid Adetshina from participating after the Department of Home Affairs revealed that it has started the process to revoke the South African identity and travel documents of the beauty queen and her family.

On Tuesday, October 29, Home Affairs stated that they were done with their investigations and they have started the process to cancel the identity and travel documents of Adetshina and her family after they failed to respond to the Monday deadline they were given to make a presentation explaining why they should keep their South African documents. In the statement by the group, they wrote, “As Progressive Forces of South Africa, we are writing this letter on behalf of everyone who stands for justice to plead with you, Miss Universe as an organisation to reconsider the contestant, Miss Nigeria Universe and if possible, to cancel her entry. “Miss Universe is a known brand of class, integrity and fair competition ... We would hate to see the pageant losing its good image due to a contestant whose mother has been found guilty of stealing the identity of an innocent victim,” they wrote.

This is the second time that South Africans launched a petition to stop Adetshina from participating in a beauty pageant. The first petition prompted Adetshina, who is now facing possible fraud charges, to withdraw from Miss SA pageant, which led to her getting invited to be a part of the Miss Universe competition, where she emerged victorious and won. Adetshina is now embarking on her global Miss Universe journey, representing Nigeria.