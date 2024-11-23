Miss Universe Organisation under fire for CEO’s blonde hair, blue eyes beauty remarks spark outrage

Miss Universe CEO, Anne Jakrajutatip - also known as Anne JKN or Anne Khun on social media - has sparked online outrage after she made a comment about the beauty pageant being revolutionised again after crowning a blonde and blue-eyed contestant, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark. Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe at the Mexico City hosted pageant last weekend.

The transgender CEO said, “Are you happy? Are you happy with blonde and blue eyes?”, while the crowd cheered during a press conference. But this specific comment made her face internet backlash. In another clip that is making rounds on social media, Anne JKN was asked “which are your strategic steps for the evolution of beauty pageants?”, and she went on to say, “We have blonde and blue eyes, so we’re coming to the ultimate evolution already”.

pic.twitter.com/JxXqJYTlqI — Zee (@African_Odyzzee) November 20, 2024 These specific comments left a bad taste as this is the first time in 30 years that the Miss Universe Organisation crowned a contestant from Europe. The controversial Thai businesswoman further went on to repost Donald Trump Jr’s X post that read: "Biological & objectively attractive women are allowed to win pageants again. WE ARE SO BACK!!!”

The X post that Anne Jakrajutatip reposted. Picture: X This specific X post also caused online controversy with social media users disagreeing with what he is saying, with many speculations that what he actually means is sexist and racially motivated. A pageant blogger, Lucas Sigarini shared his thoughts on his Instagram account about the drama of Miss Universe and also shared clip where Anne JKN made the remark about the evolution of beauty in pageants. “The concerning statements from the director and CEO, combined with the subpar production quality and execution of ideas, suggest that the organisation is more focused on garnering attention for themselves rather than uplifting and empowering women,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Sigarini (@roadtomissusa) Many social media users flooded the comments, saying that what Anne JKN said was truly heartbreaking and sad to see, as they thought that beauty pageants were progressing when it comes to beauty standards. Instagram user @kaelanifaith commented, “As a contestant who does not fit Anne’s ‘ultimate evolution of beauty’, this felt like a punch in the gut, but I hear the message loud & clear.”