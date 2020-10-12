Miss Universe shares picture of young Zozi in beauty contest
International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated annually on October 11 to raise awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide.
To celebrate this unofficial holiday, Miss Universe accepted the challenge from Nomzamo Mbatha and shared a picture of herself as a young girl with her 2.7 million followers on Instagram.
Lol🤣 @nomzamo_m I can't believe you made me dig this gem up but it is International Day of The Girl Child and I'm here for it! So, CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!! This here in the shiny fabulous dress (number 80, with this smile😬) is 11 year old me. I was competing in a small community pageant and I had made top 5. This was my favorite part of the competition because I got to speak. I couldn't wait to show people what I had learnt from all the books I got from my grandmother and from our tiny community library. I was unafraid because I had the greatest weapons; Education and a dream! Imagine how the world would be if every girl child was equipped with incredible knowledge. To every young girl..This is from 11 year old me. You are an incredible force, don't let that spark die. To every woman..you are doing an incredible job keeping those promises you made to yourself as a young girl. Keep on keeping. Happy International Day of The Girl Child! #GirlUpChallenge
Nomzamo Mbatha also participated in the challenge and shared an old picture of when she was still a cheerleader.
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED 💥💥 . LOL, I was a little cheerleader for RED HOUSE during Sports Day at school when this picture was taken. I look at this little girl and I remember how big she dreamed. How BOLD she was... Who would’ve thought that from a small little corner in South Africa, that little smile would be where it is now... If it were not for my teachers who saw the bright light before I realized it, if it were not for the books that kept me Dreaming and imagining... I don’t know how life would look like right now. Education gave me the power to dream. The audacity to dare even greater. Dear 10 year old Zamo, I have kept my promise. You gave me the courage and I will never let go of it. On International Day of the Girl, I challenge you to get involved in the #GirlUpChallenge! Post a throwback photo of when you were a fearless kid ready to take on the world. Use the hashtag #GirlUpChallenge and pass it along to 10 loved ones. Let’s support girls’ education and unite girls around the world. @GirlUpCampaign @Moncler
Here’s more of our favourite #GirlUpChallenge
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED 🙌🙌 . . . When feeling down or lack of motivation, I look at myself when I was 10 years old... Fearless, naughty and always wanted to be something amazing in this world.....❤️💛 . Thanks to my superhero, my mother @friedabruheim . My lovers 💕❤️ @gugu_jm @melodykhoza @ @suster_911 @la_sambo @phiwekhoza_siba_ @glodean_thani @11ishta . @girlupcampaign #girlupchallenge #fuelmystrength #girlupcampaign #girlup #GirlUpChallenge #GirlsEqual
A note to myself: Little Ms. Brittany, everything you set out to do you’re doing that and much more! As an adult you’re still setting your goals very high, and never forgetting where you came from. I’ll always be that little girl from Queens who keeps on dreaming. @moncler @girlupcampaign — — — Behind every successful woman was a fearless girl who didn't let anything stand in her way. Today on International Day of the Girl, let’s support access to education, because the opportunity to learn means everything. Post a throwback photo of yourself as a fearless kid ready to take on the world with the hashtag #GirlUpChallenge. Tag the person who shared this with you and send this message to 10 loved ones who will pass it along ❤ #internationaldayofthegirl