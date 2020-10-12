Miss Universe shares picture of young Zozi in beauty contest

Nomzamo Mbatha also participated in the challenge and shared an old picture of when she was still a cheerleader.

Taking to Instagram she said: “LOL, I was a little cheerleader for RED HOUSE during Sports Day at school when this picture was taken. I look at this little girl and I remember how big she dreamed. How BOLD she was … Who would’ve thought that from a small corner in South Africa, that little smile would be where it is now … If it were not for my teachers who saw the bright light before I realised it if it were not for the books that kept me Dreaming and imagining … I don’t know how life would look like right now. Education gave me the power to dream. The audacity to dare even greater.

"Dear 10-year-old Zamo, I have kept my promise. You gave me the courage, and I will never let go of it. On International Day of the Girl, I challenge you to get involved in the #GirlUpChallenge! Post a throwback photo of when you were a fearless kid ready to take on the world. Use the hashtag #GirlUpChallenge and pass it along to 10 loved ones. Let’s support girls’ education and unite girls around the world. @GirlUpCampaign @Moncler.”

Here’s more of our favourite #GirlUpChallenge