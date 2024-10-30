‘Miss Universe should not allow her to participate!’ Mzansi netizens react to Home Affairs, Chidimma Adetshina saga

While Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina is preparing to compete in Miss Universe, Home Affairs has revealed that it has started the process to revoke the South African identity and travel documents of the beauty queen and her family. Since the recent developments, which include the matter being handed over to the Hawks for criminal investigation, some South African netizens are now urging the global Miss Universe organisation to get Adetshina barred from the pageant.

The beauty queen left South Africa in August to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, which she eventually won after she was forced to withdraw from Miss South Africa 2024 amid findings by Home Affairs that her parents could have committed identity fraud when she was born in Soweto. This week, officials from Home Affairs appeared in Parliament where they provided an update on the saga. After much investigation, Adetshina and her Mozambican mother, Anabela Rungo, could face potential fraud charges, officials revealed.

Home Affairs revealed on Tuesday that they were done with their investigations and they would cancel the identity and travel documents of Adetshina and her family after they failed to respond to the Monday deadline they were given to make a presentation explaining why they should keep their South African documents. Home Affairs also revealed that they have now handed over the matter to the Hawks to conduct their criminal investigation. In August, Chidimma told Nigerian media she would not return to South Africa.

X users reacted to the news that Home Affairs is about to cancel their South African documents X users @Inenekazi1 commented, “I’ll never understand why the South African government was so slow regarding the Chidimma scandal. They even let her leave the country with her mom without answering for anything.” Mina I'll never understand why the South African government was so slow regarding the Chidimma scandal. They even let her leave the country with her mom without answering for anything. Nimuncu shame. pic.twitter.com/ixCgBJHSJv

— Inenekazi 💃🏽 (@Inenekazi1) October 29, 2024 X user @RealLesBongani commented, “Will all developments surfaced in South Africa about Chidima, Miss Universe should not allow her to participate in the event, crime was committed, a family’s life is ruined for 22 years while they had it all.” With all developments surfaced in South Africa about Chidimma, @MissUniverse should not allow her to participate in the event, crime was committed, a family's life is ruined for 22 years while they had it all, in fact they are fugitives who must come to answer for their sins — DiBongs™ (@RealLesBongani) October 30, 2024 X user @SegopotjeNkadi3 commented, “I wholeheartedly welcome decision by Home Affairs minister to cancel ID and travel documents of Chidimma Adetshina and her mother.”