Miss World finale: The show will not go on

The Miss World finale, which was supposed to take place on December 16 in Puerto Rico, has been postponed due to health and safety concerns. “After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organisers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot. (It will) be held within the next 90 days,” the Miss World organisation said.

“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.” Contestants and staff will return to their home countries after they have been cleared by health officials and advisers. “We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants (who we have grown to know and love) to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd Puerto Rico.