Miss SA top 16 finalist, Chuma Matsaluka. Picture: Instagram.

Is Chuma Matsaluka the next Miss South Africa?



On July 11, the top 16 Miss South Africa finalists were announced and Chuma Matsaluka is the people’s favourite.





The 21-year-old aspiring anthropologist caught the eyes of many South African with her natural beauty. At the announcement, she wore her huge afro with pride and the way she embraces her dark skin tone is what makes her stand out.





Happy to announce that I’m a part of all the gorgeous ladies who made it to the Miss SA 2019 top 16. And I would also like to thank everyone that has been supporting me, your support means everything to me. I love you guys so much and may God bless you ❤️ Jeremiah 29:11 ✨ pic.twitter.com/80qLdvwhKD — Chuma Matsaluka (@chuma_matsaluka) July 11, 2019





Hailing from Nyanga, Cape Town, Matsaluka describes herself as assertive, intelligent and compassionate.





Twitter users already made their predictions that she will be the next Miss SA and these are some of the reactions.





Did someone call for Miss South Africa 2019? Did someone say Miss Universe South Africa 2019? She's here. She is CHUMA MATSALUKA pic.twitter.com/gtolhHuOMt — Anne Montgomery (@moesuttle) July 11, 2019

#MissSA2019



My prediction:



Chuma or Kgothatso will be crowned Miss SA 2019 pic.twitter.com/jj2uQEoliP — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 11, 2019





Will Chuma be crowned the next Miss SA? Find out on the finale which will be held on Women's Day, August 9 at Times Square in Pretoria. For more information, visit www.misssa.co.za.



