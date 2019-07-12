Miss SA top 16 finalist, Chuma Matsaluka. Picture: Instagram.
Is Chuma Matsaluka the next Miss South Africa?

On July 11, the top 16 Miss South Africa finalists were announced and Chuma Matsaluka is the people’s favourite. 

The 21-year-old aspiring anthropologist caught the eyes of many South African with her natural beauty. At the announcement, she wore her huge afro with pride and the way she embraces her dark skin tone is what makes her stand out.


Hailing from Nyanga, Cape Town, Matsaluka describes herself as assertive, intelligent and compassionate. 

Twitter users already made their predictions that she will be the next Miss SA and these are some of the reactions. 


Will Chuma be crowned the next Miss SA? Find out on the finale which will be held on Women's Day, August 9 at Times Square in Pretoria. For more information, visit www.misssa.co.za