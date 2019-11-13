Miss SA 2019, Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Garreth Barclay.
Zozibini Tunzi's social media campaign against gender-based violence seems to have backfired.

The Eastern Cape beaut advocated for #HeForShe campaign and asked South African men to help fight gender based violence (GBV) by writing love letters to women. 

“I am asking men to write love letters to the women of South Africa. Those letters will be  inscribed on to ribbons of fabric which will, in turn, form part of my national costume.

“In what will be a first, I will literally take South Africa with me to Miss Universe; I will wear a  wave of love from men in the form of love letters celebrating and honouring the women of this  country," said Tunzi. 


Although some supported her initiative of trying to break GBV, others strongly felt that men writing letters to women will not help the situation - which doesn't seem to get better because everyday, a child or a woman are reported to have been raped or killed by men.