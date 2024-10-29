Independent Online
Mixed reactions as social media users reacts to R4 million acrylic nail cap

Nail technician, Nisha Persaud who sparked an online debate and conversation about her pricing of R4 million dollars for an acrylic nail cap. Pictures: Instagram

Published Oct 29, 2024

Share

Known for her impeccable press-on nails, Nisha Persaud has been making a buzz on the internet with her acrylic nails cap when she posted on her social media accounts that she is selling her acrylic nails cap for $250, 000 (around R4 million).

This sparked a a flurry of online comments with many praising her art while some called the pricing delusional.

In 2021, the US based nail technician received a lot of recognition for her at-home manicure boxes, and American celebrities such as Cardi B reposted her work.

Meghan Thee Stallion gave Persaud a shout-out in a video.

On September 22, she made a post on Instagram and wrote: “This hat is pure magic. Over 250+ hand painted nails. I’m not accepting anything less than $250,000 for it.

“Y’all here have been asking me to see the back. Here it is. This is five years worth of art. This is my whole journey & nail career made into one piece of art.”

She received a lot of support and love online for her creativity..

X user @Izzyalright commented, “The reason why this hat is worth what she’s asking is because she made it, it’s original and it’s not a one off project. This is clearly her life… The next time you see a hat with nail art, you'll always know who did it first.”

Another X user @lilkoyomi commented, “This is one of the blackest. Most beautiful, inspiring and creative pieces of artwork I’ve ever seen. I don’t even wear hats and if I had $250,000 to spare, I’d buy it with no questions asked.”

However, there were other people who expressed shock at the pricing of the hat piece and disagreed with it.

X user @syrensantiagoxo commented, “Beautiful hat but looks like something you could buy in a beauty supply. Know your worth while simultaneously being realistic lol.”

Another X user @Fiyasohollywood commented, “Nobody is spending 250K on an acrylic nail hat, I’m so sorry to that lady.”

— eat your kiwi babe 🥝🥝 (@Fiyasohollywood) October 26, 2024

While people were debating Persaud’s price tag being overly expensive, American rapper, Saweetie got in touch with her and wanted a custom made acrylic-nail cap, which Persaud shared on her X account.

She wrote, “wheww this one is for my icy girl.”

— 𝕓𝕦𝕪 𝕞𝕪 𝕔𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕓𝕠𝕠𝕜 🥹🖍️ (@artsygalnish) October 27, 2024

IOL

