Modelling agency defends Miss SA entrant after racist tweets go viral
May 20, 2020
Her agency, SYNC Models also commented on the matter and they're unapologetic about what Schoombee said six years ago. Instead, they were very clear that they will continue to represent her no matter what.
In a series of tweets, SYNC said: " Good Morning SA, We address you in regards to the past tweets from our model @BIANCA1015Z . SYNC Models has taken this matter very seriously & have taken into consideration that the tweets are 7-6 years old.
"We would like to mention that people should not dwell on the past, as it does not define ones future and Bianca has grown holistically as a person. #BiancaForMissSA.
"When we signed Bianca in 2018, she still to this day represents exceptional qualities such as; 1)A positive outlook on life 2)Extremely well mannered 3)Strong work ethic 4)Being Poised, graceful and confident 5) Posses the quality of a leader that is relatable #BiancaForMissSA.
"Bianca is a winner all the way no matter what, she is a leader that is adaptable and focused entirely on representing SA. SYNC Models will continue the representation of Bianca and support her endeavors leading up to @Official_MissSA . Thank You #BiancaSchoombee #BiancaForMissSA."
Schoombee's apology, as well the tweets by SYNC models added fuel to the fire because South Africans are livid; they even called for the Miss SA entrant to be disqualified from entering the pageant.
She needs to Pull Out. How would we explain to the World that a white woman uses the N word so casually?— Lord Stark (@DeezyStark) May 20, 2020
Is this the Brand we want to Represent SA. U need to relook at yourself as an agency to even have the audacity to tweet this https://t.co/OIUVojaulG
That Bianca woman must be disqualified with immediate effect. Given our history, racism could never be a joke.— Tumelo Warona (@DjNewAfrica) May 20, 2020While others defended Schoombee, saying she was just 14-years-old, many are adamant that she knew what she was doing.
There are toys to play with, not racism and body shaming. https://t.co/1y6IEmVWC0— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) May 20, 2020
Don't tell me she was just 14. My brother was 5yrs old when a group of 12 to 13yr Olds opened a gate, letting bulldogs into the street as black kids were playing. My brother's face and scalp was ripped out by those dogs. ICU for months. Those white kids knew what they were doing.— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) May 20, 2020Another tweep came forward, claiming to have attended the same school with Schoombee. The tweep also claims that Schoombee has always been a racist who used to bully her in school.
Wow, Karma is a bitch hey. I went to school with Bianca from grade 8 until matric and I can confirm that she is racist. Bianca and her squad always called us names like Kaffir, told us how we dont belong as Gim, how our parents should be domestic workers and how we stinked pic.twitter.com/0sfyIwzBCh— Empress Ree (@Ree_mayisela) May 20, 2020Miss South Africa organisers also commented on the matter. The CEO of the pageant, CEO Stephanie Weil said: “Entries for this year's competition opened on May 11 and close on May 31, 2020, at midnight. The organisers have not yet announced its panel of judges nor evaluated any of the entries received. We only assess entrants once the deadline for submissions has closed. Once we have a selection of potential semi-finalists we run the necessary background checks. There is good governance in place to ensure that Miss South Africa finalists and semi-finalists align with our values. Our rules state that any semi-finalist or finalist may not have been involved in any unsavoury or unethical incidents or conduct that may bring the organisers or the Miss South Africa pageant into disrepute. Unsavoury or unethical conduct includes, but is not limited to, bribery, racism, sexism, slander or libel.”