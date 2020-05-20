LifestyleStyle & BeautyBeauty
Miss SA hopeful, Bianca Schoombee. Picture: Instagram.
Modelling agency defends Miss SA entrant after racist tweets go viral

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Hell broke loose on Wednesday morning when Bianca Schoombee, a young model from Johannesburg with a dream of becoming Miss South Africa, came under fire following racial slurs she made when she was a teenager. 

In a series of tweets that date back from 2014, Schoombee was found using the N-word several times as well as body shaming women. 

However, the 21-year-old has since apologised. She took to Twitter to write several apologies, some of which were deleted. It now appears that the model has deleted or deactivated her Twitter account.

The first apology by Bianca Schoombee that she deleted. 

