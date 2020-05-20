Modelling agency defends Miss SA entrant after racist tweets go viral





In a series of tweets that date back from 2014, Schoombee was found using the N-word several times as well as body shaming women.





However, the 21-year-old has since apologised. She took to Twitter to write several apologies, some of which were deleted. It now appears that the model has deleted or deactivated her Twitter account.

Hell broke loose on Wednesday morning when Bianca Schoombee, a young model from Johannesburg with a dream of becoming Miss South Africa, came under fire following racial slurs she made when she was a teenager.