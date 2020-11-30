Muslim model Halima Aden quits runway after being ’forced’ to compromise her religious practices

Top Muslim model Halima Aden quit the runway after she was allegedly forced to compromise on her religious practices by wearing immodest clothing.

The 23-year-old, who has worked with fashion icons like Rihanna and Kanye West, rose to fame at the age of 19 when she hailed as the first supermodel to wear a hijab.

Aden took to Twitter reels to announce that she’s leaving the model industry because of for its lack of diversity.

The Queen has finally won 😂👑🙌🏾 as tf she should because she’s the reason for all my success and happiness ♥️✊🏿🥺 my new goal in life is to just make her proud! My best friend! My whole heart ❤️ https://t.co/1Jh6rSxIo7 — Halima Aden (@Kinglimaa) November 25, 2020

She also recalled the time she was working on a shoot for American Eagle Outfitters and agreed to wear a pair of jeans rather than her traditional headscarf.

Reminiscing about that incident, she said: “'But… this isn't even my style?? Never was. Why did I allow them to put jeans on my head when at the time I had only ever worn skirts and long dresses?”