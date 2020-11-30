Muslim model Halima Aden quits runway after being ’forced’ to compromise her religious practices
Top Muslim model Halima Aden quit the runway after she was allegedly forced to compromise on her religious practices by wearing immodest clothing.
The 23-year-old, who has worked with fashion icons like Rihanna and Kanye West, rose to fame at the age of 19 when she hailed as the first supermodel to wear a hijab.
Aden took to Twitter reels to announce that she’s leaving the model industry because of for its lack of diversity.
The Queen has finally won 😂👑🙌🏾 as tf she should because she’s the reason for all my success and happiness ♥️✊🏿🥺 my new goal in life is to just make her proud! My best friend! My whole heart ❤️ https://t.co/1Jh6rSxIo7— Halima Aden (@Kinglimaa) November 25, 2020
She also recalled the time she was working on a shoot for American Eagle Outfitters and agreed to wear a pair of jeans rather than her traditional headscarf.
Reminiscing about that incident, she said: “'But… this isn't even my style?? Never was. Why did I allow them to put jeans on my head when at the time I had only ever worn skirts and long dresses?”
She added: “I went back to my hotel room & just sobbed after this shoot because deep down I knew this wasn't it. But was too scared to speak up. The truth is I was very UNCOMFORTABLE. This just ain't me.”
Taking her mother’s advice from two years ago, Aden has left the modelling industry and admits that fashion wasn't for her.
“Fashion was NEVER for me. I am for the PEOPLE! I am for my IMAAN! I have WOKEN UP!!!.” she wrote on Twitter.
Fashion was NEVER for me. I am for the PEOPLE! I am for my IMAAN! I have WOKEN UP!!! https://t.co/kuzoZLfgZi— Halima Aden (@Kinglimaa) November 25, 2020
She said she made 'mistakes' when representing the traditional head veil for Muslim women. However, the pandemic allowed her to spend time with her family and reflect on her career, which is why she’s dropping modelling.
Aden had a contract with MG Models Worldwide.