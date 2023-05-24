Must-know make-up tips for women over 40

As a woman gets older, she becomes more comfortable in her own skin. And the more comfortable a woman is within herself the more her inner beauty shines through. As 50-year-old actress Tracee Ellis Ross said: “I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been. And when I say that, I mean I feel the most myself.”

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. Picture: Reuters However, in order to age gracefully one has to accept the changes that come along with the ageing process. Our skin for one undergoes many changes. The skin becomes drier, thinner, and less elastic, and can develop fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. This simply means that we have to tweak how we take care of our skin as well as how we apply our make-up to enhance our natural beauty.

As a woman over 40, I’ve had to make a few changes to how I apply my make-up. Gone are the days when I can slap on layers of foundation or dare to leave home without a dab of blush. If you’re fabulous, over 40 and still love to wear make-up, here are tips on how to adjust your make-up routine to continue to look your best. Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise!

As we age, our skin loses moisture, making it look dull and lifeless. It is important to use a good moisturiser before applying make-up to keep the skin hydrated. Choose a moisturiser that is specifically formulated for mature skin and contains anti-ageing ingredients. Primer is key Primer is what you apply before your foundation. It creates a smooth base for make-up applications. It helps to fill in fine lines and wrinkles, minimise pores, and even out skin tone.

Choose the right foundation When choosing a foundation, it is important to find one that matches your skin tone and has a lightweight, moisturising formula. Avoid matte or heavy foundations, as they can settle into fine lines and wrinkles, making them more noticeable. Instead, look for a foundation that has a dewy finish, and provides light to medium coverage. Conceal dark circles and age spots

As we age, dark circles and age spots become more common. To conceal these imperfections, use a concealer that matches your skin tone and has a lightweight formula. Apply it under your eyes and on any age spots, and blend it in well. Don’t forget your brows Eyebrows tend to thin out as we age, so it's important to define them to frame the face. Use an eyebrow pencil or powder that matches your natural hair colour to fill in any sparse areas and create a natural-looking shape. Avoid dark dramatic brows!

Always define your eyebrows. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio Stick to neutral eyeshadow tones Neutral eyeshadow tones like browns, taupes and mauves are perfect for older skin. They provide a subtle, natural look that enhances the eyes without being too bold or dramatic. Avoid bright or shimmery eye-shadows, as they can accentuate fine lines and wrinkles. Opt for a natural-looking blush

A natural-looking blush can add a healthy glow to the skin. Choose a blush that matches your natural skin tone – that’s the colour your skin goes when you blush or work up a sweat – and has a subtle, matte finish. Apply it to the apples of your cheeks and blend it in well. Use lip liner and lipstick As we age, our lips tend to lose volume and become thinner. To make them look fuller, use a lip liner to define the shape of your lips and fill them in with a lipstick that has a moisturising formula.