Mzansi celebs celebrate Chidimma Adetshina’s glorius strides at Miss Universe

South African celebrities including popular radio personality and entrepreneur, DJ Sbu, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and Miss South Africa first runner up Nompumelo Maduna, have taken to social media to congratulate Chidimma Adetshina on her stunning exploits at Miss Universe 2024. Adetshina was crowned as the first runner up at Miss Universe and she was later crowned as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024 for finishing highest in the region.

Adetshina and her Mozambican mother remain the subject of a Home Affairs investigation and are expected to have their South African citizenship revoked after it is alleged the mother may have committed identity fraud in registering Adetshina’s birth, 23 years ago. Regardless of having to deal with afrophobic comments from netizens, she also received immense support from South African celebrities, who continued to rally behind her until she reached the global Miss Universe stage. DJ Sbu took to Instagram to congratulate Adetshina.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Africa’s pride. Thank you to our queen for not giving up on your dreams despite all the odds against you. “We are very proud of you. Our little girls can believe their dreams are valid, all because of you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) Madonsela took to X to congratulate Adetshina on her victory. “Congratulations Chidimma Adetshina on achieving First Runner-up in Miss Universe 2024 and being crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. Your invincible hope, infragility and resilience should be inspiring to all young persons that find themselves caught up in adversity.” Congratulations Chidimma Adetshina on achieving First Runner- up in #MissUniverse2024 and being crowned #MissUniverseAfrica and #Oceana. Your invincible hope, infragility and resilience should be inspiring to all young persons that find themselves caught up in adversity… https://t.co/ZzJISQtdG9 pic.twitter.com/80GJLXavyb

— Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 17, 2024 Nompumelo Maduna, Miss SA first runner-up, posted on her Instagram story congratulating Adetshina. “Congratulations Chi! Onwards and upwards beautiful!” she said. Ontshiametse Tlhopane, former Miss SA contestant also congratulated Adetshina and posted on her Instagram story.

“My babe, the prophecy has been fulfilled mama. I’m so happy for you.” While Adetshina has emerged victorious on her journey, South Africans are yet to receive latest updates from the Department of Home Affairs regarding her facing possible fraud charges along with her mother, who travelled to Nigeria to support her early this year. The department gave an update in October that they are in the process of revoking Adetshina and her family’s national ID and travel documents.