Mzansi not keen on voting for Lalela Mswane at Miss Universe pageant

Despite not receiving support from the government and South Africans, Lalela Mswane went ahead with her childhood dream of becoming Miss Universe. This is understandable because she is not obliged to halt her dream(s) just because some people are against it. It is something that she’s always wanted, and now that it’s finally happening, she had to seize the moment.

Even if it means going to Israel, an apartheid state, where more than 200 people, including 66 children and 40 women in Gaza, were killed by the Israelis. The challenge is that, for her to make it to the finalists, she needs people to vote for her. The votes must come from people who are active on social media. And it’s social media users who were against her decision of going to Eilat, Israel, where Andrea Meza, of Mexico, will crown her successor at the end of the event. Earlier this month, the chief executive of the Miss South Africa organisation Stephanie Weil called the people against Mswane’s participation in Israel, bullies.

“A very, very small, but extremely vocal, group had attempted, and failed, to derail Mswane’s chances at the prestigious international pageant.

“Anyone who wants to rob Lalela of her moment in the spotlight is unkind and short-sighted. She is the shining beacon for young women everywhere, showing them that being beautiful – while being clever and educated – is very possible. “We are not a political organisation, and the Miss Universe pageant is not a politically inspired event,” said Weil. On Monday, November 29, also known as International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Weil asked the social media users to vote for Mswane.

“There are only 2 weeks left until the 70th @MissUniverse competition! Download the @MissUniverse app and vote for @Lalela_lali to make it into the semi-finals!” read a tweet from the official Miss South Africa Twitter profile. There are only 2 weeks left until the 70th @MissUniverse competition! 🤩😱



Download the @MissUniverse app and vote for @Lalela_lali to make it into the semi-finals! ✨



Click on the link to vote!https://t.co/xhotBOPAUR#lalela #missuniverse #misssa2021 pic.twitter.com/rAxIH13UOT — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) November 29, 2021 Tweeps responded to the request sent by the Miss SA organisation, and many were not keen on voting for the Richards Bay beauty. “Since when do you need public votes for these things? Don't they have their own judges? Because we, as a country, have already judged her,” commented Vaxx-seen Barnes.