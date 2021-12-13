Mzansi react to Lalela Mswane crowned second runner-up at Miss Universe 2021 pageant

Congratulations are in order for Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane, after being crowned second runner-up at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. The 24-year-old who hails from KwaSokhulu in Richards Bay, represented South Africa against contestants from 80 other countries in the pageant.

Mswane was one of the front-runners throughout the build-up to the finale. She wowed the judges in the national costume competition on Friday, where she wore a white outfit by the Costume Department with white feathers symbolising a “Dove Of Peace”. Mswane opted not to listen to the noise around her trip to Israel, and managed to walk away victorious.

Prior to Miss SA heading to Israel, there were numerous calls from South Africans for the beauty queen not to attend the pageant. Despite not having the SA government’s backing or that of her people, Mswane has fulfilled her childhood dreams. Last month, on behalf of the South African government, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture announced the withdrawal of support for the Miss SA pageant, after unsuccessful talks with the Miss SA pageant organisers.

Israel, is an an apartheid state, where more than 200 people, including 66 children and 40 women in Gaza, were killed by the Israelis. This is why South Africans were against her attending the pageant. Numerous congratulatory messages have been shared on social media for Mswane. It seems despite the hesitation, many South Africans are beaming with pride over her win.