Miss SA competes in the Miss Universe pageant’s costume competition as a ’Dove Of Peace’. Picture: Supplied
Mzansi react to Lalela Mswane crowned second runner-up at Miss Universe 2021 pageant

By Oluthando Keteyi Time of article published 2h ago

Congratulations are in order for Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane, after being crowned second runner-up at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

The 24-year-old who hails from KwaSokhulu in Richards Bay, represented South Africa against contestants from 80 other countries in the pageant.

Mswane was one of the front-runners throughout the build-up to the finale.

She wowed the judges in the national costume competition on Friday, where she wore a white outfit by the Costume Department with white feathers symbolising a “Dove Of Peace”.

Mswane opted not to listen to the noise around her trip to Israel, and managed to walk away victorious.

Prior to Miss SA heading to Israel, there were numerous calls from South Africans for the beauty queen not to attend the pageant.

Despite not having the SA government’s backing or that of her people, Mswane has fulfilled her childhood dreams.

Last month, on behalf of the South African government, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture announced the withdrawal of support for the Miss SA pageant, after unsuccessful talks with the Miss SA pageant organisers.

Israel, is an an apartheid state, where more than 200 people, including 66 children and 40 women in Gaza, were killed by the Israelis.

This is why South Africans were against her attending the pageant.

Numerous congratulatory messages have been shared on social media for Mswane. It seems despite the hesitation, many South Africans are beaming with pride over her win.

“South Africa, let us all stand and give our Queen #misssouthafrica a standing ovation. Against all odds, she had made most South Africans proud for being crowned #MissUniverse2021 2nd runner-up,” said @Alindwe_mp.

@elderofziyon said, “#MissUniverse2021 South Africa made it to the semifinals, despite the BDS idiots who threatened her and tried to bully her to quit. Go Lalela Mswane!”

Since the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture distanced itself from Miss South Africa, it is yet to be seen if Minister Nathi Mthethwa will issue one of his famous congratulatory messages for the beauty queen.

The minister has been called on to apologise to Mswane by the Citizens for Integrity.

