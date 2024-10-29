Mzansi’s Mia le Roux and Naija’s Chidimma Adetshina bring heat to the prestigious Miss Universe stage!

We are only 19 days away from the 73rd Miss Universe finale that will be taking place in Mexico City, and the Miss Universe contestants are busy making their way to Mexico. Our very own Miss Universe representative, Mia le Roux is also making her way to Mexico as she recently shared her stunning airport departure outfit - a red dress which had a South African flag emblem, paired with a red hat.

Of course, red lips were a must because you cannot rock a stunning red outfit without bold red lips. She took to Instagram to announce that she was on her way to set the Miss Universe stage ablaze and wrote, “And I am off to Mexico City for Miss Universe. “I feel so honoured and excited for this once in a lifetime experience.

“I am so grateful to wear South Africa within my heart. I cannot wait to show them what it means to be a South African where we carry within us the spirit of ubuntu which means ‘I am, because we are’ Let’s go break barriers.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by M I A L E R O U X (@mialerouxx) It seems like red is this year’s theme because Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina is also heading to Mexico City to represent her father’s homeland, and wore a stunning red outfit as well.