Nandi Madida shares her lockdown self-care tips

It’s been over 100 days and being in lockdown hasn't been easy.



Each day comes with a different challenge and sometimes it leaves you drained.



To help you channel your energy into something positive, Nandi Madida shares these self-care tips.



Mind



According to the actress, self-care begins with a clear state of mind. Understanding your situation and approaching it with a positive attitude is what’s needed.



Body positivity



This time can be used to work on your body.



“I’ve never really had this much time since I was very young. I’ve taken advantage of it and gotten to understand which exercises work for me. I’ve enjoyed the challenge to remain consistent, something I’m not really good at.”



She advises that starting with cardio and moving into something more calming like yoga is great.





View this post on Instagram Waiting for my food in the microwave like. 😅❤️ (Thanks for making the song number 1 in the county last year, you’re the motivation for my solo project) #Lockdown A post shared by nandi_madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida) on Apr 30, 2020 at 5:14am PDT

Beauty



Start your day with water and drink as much as you can. Use a good serum in the evening, especially under the eyes. Be as delicate as possible as the layer of the skin is very thin.



Hair



Your hair needs to be nourished, too. That’s why we have “hair food" to moisturise it. Also, stay away from chemicals such as creme relaxer and dye, they can damage the hair. Research products before using.



Nandi Madida will be sharing her tips on black beauty at the Essence Festival on July 31 on her Start your day with water and drink as much as you can. Use a good serum in the evening, especially under the eyes. Be as delicate as possible as the layer of the skin is very thin.Your hair needs to be nourished, too. That’s why we have “hair food" to moisturise it. Also, stay away from chemicals such as creme relaxer and dye, they can damage the hair. Research products before using.Nandi Madida will be sharing her tips on black beauty at the Essence Festival on July 31 on her Instagram live.