Nandi Madida shares her lockdown self-care tips
It’s been over 100 days and being in lockdown hasn't been easy.
Each day comes with a different challenge and sometimes it leaves you drained.
To help you channel your energy into something positive, Nandi Madida shares these self-care tips.
Mind
According to the actress, self-care begins with a clear state of mind. Understanding your situation and approaching it with a positive attitude is what’s needed.
Body positivity
This time can be used to work on your body.
“I’ve never really had this much time since I was very young. I’ve taken advantage of it and gotten to understand which exercises work for me. I’ve enjoyed the challenge to remain consistent, something I’m not really good at.”
She advises that starting with cardio and moving into something more calming like yoga is great.
Beauty
Start your day with water and drink as much as you can. Use a good serum in the evening, especially under the eyes. Be as delicate as possible as the layer of the skin is very thin.
Hair
Your hair needs to be nourished, too. That’s why we have “hair food" to moisturise it. Also, stay away from chemicals such as creme relaxer and dye, they can damage the hair. Research products before using.
Nandi Madida will be sharing her tips on black beauty at the Essence Festival on July 31 on her Instagram live.
She's been hosting other beauty classes such as the #LUXSelfCareSundays and recently, the Essence Beauty Carnival.