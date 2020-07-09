Nandi Madida shares her lockdown self-care tips

It’s been over 100 days and being in lockdown hasn't been easy.



Each day comes with a different challenge and sometimes it leaves you drained.



To help you channel your energy into something positive, Nandi Madida shares these self-care tips.



Mind



According to the actress, self-care begins with a clear state of mind. Understanding your situation and approaching it with a positive attitude is what’s needed.



Body positivity



This time can be used to work on your body.



“I’ve never really had this much time since I was very young. I’ve taken advantage of it and gotten to understand which exercises work for me. I’ve enjoyed the challenge to remain consistent, something I’m not really good at.”



She advises that starting with cardio and moving into something more calming like yoga is great.







