Naomi Campbell bathes in salt and vinegar to de-stress

Naomi Campbell likes to bathe in salt and vinegar every day because it de-stresses her body. The 49-year-old model takes her health and well-being very seriously so makes sure she jumps in the tub for 30 minutes at a time because it calms her down. The brunette beauty is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: "I do a bath with Epsom salts and Kosher salts and vinegar. It's very calming for the nervous system. I sit in there for 30 minutes, then I do a facial." And Naomi has more time for her bizarre baths now that she's self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus crisis, which has infected over 200,000 worldwide. The catwalk icon - who is normally at home "like four days a month" - explained: "I look for the positive. I'm doing all these things to enjoy my home that I never get to enjoy."

Naomi began to fear catching the virus, which originated from Wuhan, China, as soon as it started to spread around the world and wore a full hazmat suit, gloves and goggles to protect her when she flew on an aeroplane recently.

In a YouTube video on her popular 'Being Naomi' channel, she explained: "This is it. This is my precaution. What do you think?

"In all honesty, this is not a funny time. It's not a humorous time. I'm not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable travelling."

After making it to New York safely, Naomi resumed filming to let her fans know that people had been avoiding her during her flight because of her unusual outfit.

She said: "Made it back to New York all in one piece. That was a very surreal journey for me. I have to say, when I got on the plane people moved away from me. There was a guy sitting in front of me, he moved to the right. There was a guy sitting behind me, he moved to the right. Everybody didn't want to be around me but that's cool - I didn't want to be around them either! But in all seriousness, I think we must take every precaution that makes us protected and comfortable. I'm definitely going to be keeping travelling to a minimum."