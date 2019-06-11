Time celebrates its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. (Reuters)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell admitted it took "a long time" for her to feel comfortable in her own body. The 49-year-old supermodel has admitted she has only learned to embrace her famous figure over the "past few years", and she revealed getting older has helped her appreciate her body more.

Speaking in the July issue of British Vogue, she said: "It's taken me a long time to feel right in my body.

"It's something that has come with age, and has really only happened over the past few years."

Meanwhile, Naomi recently said while she "embraces" the current generation of catwalk queens - such as Kendall Jenner and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid - she admitted with the rise of their popularity being attributed to social media, it's a very different world to when she was at the height of her modelling success.

She explained: "I adore Gigi and Bella, I embrace them, they are hard-working girls. So I can only speak for my generation of women, Linda [Evangelista], Christy [Turlington], Stephanie [Seymour], Tatjana [Patitz], Kate [Moss].

"We never cared about fame, we never thought about the word 'celebrity'. We just kept on working and it was for the creativity and the prestige. It was a smaller knit industry."

And Naomi admitted she and her peers were often baffled by the interest in their lives - and she was stunned to realise even what she had for breakfast was headline news.

She added: "We were equally as surprised at the curiosity in our lives.

"I remember waking up in Milan and being shocked to see a report about what I'd eaten for breakfast the day before on the front page of a newspaper."

But the former 'Empire' actress didn't seem so impressed when Kim Kardashian West recently started paying homage to her 90s looks.

Asked about the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, she said: "Ah I'm not going there... No, you know what my mother always said? 'Imitation is a form of flattery' and I am a model and all I care about is that whoever the person is that they are [copying], that they credit the designer."