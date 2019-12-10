Naomi Campbell. Picture: Reuters

Naomi Campbell won't touch her own eyebrows and will only let her friend Anastasia Beverly Hills founder, Anastasia Soare, help her. The 49-year-old supermodel only will let one person work on her brows and she admits she doesn't even trust herself to do it.

She said: "The one thing I cannot do is eyebrows ... As long as my eyebrows are done by the one and only Anastasia [Anastasia Beverly Hills founder, Anastasia Soare]. She's the only person I let touch my eyebrows in the world. As long they're done, then I can do the other stuff."

Meanwhile, Naomi previously revealed she doesn't think she is an icon.

She said: "It's an honour to be called it, it is. I don't think of myself as an icon but I respect and am very honoured to receive and blessed that they consider me to be one. Does it come with age and how many years? Possibly, right? So is the word icon associated with age? Is it? Is it for longevity? ... I'm not trying to compete with anybody, I just like what I do and I don't do the same thing every day so it's a bit of a mix-up and I like it that way."