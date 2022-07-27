Natalia Dyer offered an apology by cosmetic nurse who recommended procedures for her

TikTok regular Miranda Wilson, 28, went viral across social media platforms on Sunday after she posted a now-deleted clip in which she detailed the treatment she would give “Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer, 27, as well as sharing an edited image of the results. In the wake of a furious backlash online, the nurse shared another video on Monday in which she called Natalia “stunning”.

Story continues below Advertisement

She added she was just using the actress as an example to highlight the kinds of cosmetic procedures available. Wilson said: “I just wanted to come on here and basically clear the air. I did not mean to offend anyone, including Natalia. “I was simply just offering suggestions, not on what you have to do, just on what the possibilities are.

“As an advanced injector that’s what we do. We look at faces, we assess and look at the possibilities. Not on what you need to do, or what you have to do, they’re simply just options.” @np.miranda #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Np.Miranda She admitted she has had Botox, lip and cheek filler, and a brow lift, captioning her clip: “Hoping to clear the air that I was not suggesting that Natalia NEEDED any of that work it was just an example. “Of course Natalia is absolutely stunning the way she is… that’s why she’s so successful. Her photo was simply an example.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m sorry if people took that as being mean or rude, that was not my intent at all.” In the original video, Wilson, who works at HeBe Skin Health in Laguna Beach, said: “Okay guys, let’s talk about Natalia Dyer from ‘Stranger Things’. “First of all, she killed it in ‘Stranger Things’. So if I were Natalia’s injector, this is what I would do.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Wilson believed it would be necessary to start by “helping slim the face” before adding “a bit of chin filler just to help fill out her chin”.

Story continues below Advertisement