Natural beauty and skincare for a more sculpted face

Natural skincare techniques claim to have you looking as “snatched” as someone who went under the knife. From fox eye lifts to filler that makes cheekbones pop, minimally invasive surgeries are on the rise in 2021, flooding social media feeds with pictures of celebs and influencers who have re-appeared from brief hiatuses with new and improved faces.

For those who took their work home for the greater part of the last year and a bit, “Zoom face” is the phenomenon that’s emerged during lockdown, and is said to be caused by the countless hours spent staring into video cameras, resulting in more people pondering getting corrective surgeries to fix these new insecurities. On the other hand, with the pandemic raging on, cosmetic surgery isn't necessarily on the top of the average person’s to-do list due to the hefty cost. This is where Skinimalism comes in.

This new beauty trend is pushing the focus from cosmetic surgery, harsh products, airbrushed complexions and caked-on make-up to embracing skin that is glowing, natural and perfectly imperfect. Pinterest's trend predictions report for 2021 revealed a surge in searches for all things natural when it comes to skincare and beauty. From how to get a natural facelift to make-up that gives your skin glow from within.

4 natural skincare trends for 2021: Face yoga Get snatched and sculpted for selfies without going under the knife with facial yoga, a non-invasive way to achieve a natural facelift.

Focussed on relaxing and toning muscles, it helps relieve built-up tension you probably didn’t even realise you were carrying around. From clenched jaws to furrowed brows and even strained eye muscles, it’s important to unwind after a full day of talking, smiling, frowning, eating and staring at a computer screen. Through light exercise and massage, you can work out the 57 muscles that function throughout your face.

There are claims that incorporating this practice into your everyday exercise routine can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles and carve out facial features that are hidden. Gua sha Gua sha is an ancient Chinese medicinal practice traditionally used for healing muscles and fascia beneath the skin. It involves using a smooth, dull tool with an edge to scrape away at the skin following specific patterns.

This results in a red speckled “rash” forming on the skin that is flat to the touch. This is caused due to bleeding under the skin. It’s believed that the scraping motions help break the connective tissue that sometimes restricts muscles and interferes with optimal circulation. From jade to rose quartz, gua sha tools are being produced especially for the face to help relieve tension and give the face a more sculpted appearance.

Addressing double chins to eye lifts and cheekbones under puffy skin, the massage tool is said to increase blood flow and circulation, as well as energise the muscles without causing any discolouration. Facial rollers Celebs like Alicia Keys and Kim Kardashian swear by crystal face rollers, typically made from jade or rose quartz.

Working as a massage tool, the face rollers can be used alone or together with a skincare routine to promote the absorption of products. Rolling the crystal over the skin is claimed to help stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage while boosting collagen for a plumper, firmer complexion, and smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. For those who believe crystals possess powerful properties crystals, it’s the perfect tool to add to their skin regimen.

Facial cupping Cupping has been used in many cultures across Egypt, Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia. It was made popular more recently by athletes like Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps who showed circular bruises on his back after competitions.

The technique involves adhering either glass or rubber-like cups to the skin via suction created by fire or a vacuum. These cups then draw stagnant blood from deep within the muscle tissue to the surface of the skin so that any “toxins” can then be filtered out through the circulatory system, say advocates. Facial cupping is less brutal; it involves securing miniature cups to the face with gentle pressure.