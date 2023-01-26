Natural make-up foundations are about to be the biggest hit

In the year 2022, more people started paying attention to the products they use. With the planet going vegan, beauty enthusiasts started using natural products that do not harm the environment.

From hair to skincare and now make-up, people are mindful about the things they use to look beautiful. As expected, brands had to get with the programme and start creating environmentally friendly products. South African skincare brand Eco Diva Natural has launched a new 100% natural functional make-up foundation.

What makes natural foundations stand out is that they are toxin-free and can be used by men or skincare enthusiasts who like a natural look. Beauty expert Nicole Sherwin says natural foundations not only offers sun protection, but are packed with powerful superfoods, vitamins and antioxidants that work as functional make-up. “What my team and I are loving about our new superfood make-up, is that because it looks like you aren’t even wearing make-up, our male customers are enjoying the fact that they can cover up blemishes and look flawless, and no one knows.”

