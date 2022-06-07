New beauty campaign promotes self-love

At the end of the day, love is the prize, and everyone wants to feel loved. However, the best form of love one can experience is self-love.

Once you learn to love yourself, it's easier to accept all your imperfections and embrace them as they are. How the mainstream media promotes “appearance culture” is important because every person needs to feel seen and represented. Last week, Sorbet launched a new campaign, “Hello, Me”, to help empower people to be the best versions of themselves.

The campaign aims to celebrate beauty in all its forms, shapes and sizes while encouraging a positive personal outlook and image. “This campaign is very close to my heart as most of us can relate to battling with insecurities. Growing up, beauty was defined by how tall or skinny you looked. With the ‘Hello, Me’ campaign, what we hope to do is encourage our customers to embrace and celebrate who they are. There is no perfection where beauty is concerned. We want everyone to walk talk, and love who they are,” says Marketing Executive for Sorbet Group, Candice Thurston. TV host and media personality Abigail Visagie is at the forefront of the campaign, advocating for image rights.

At the launch, which was held in Joburg, she opened up about her past experiences and challenges with her own image. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Visagie (@abigailvisagie) She focused more on encouraging people to be comfortable in their own skin, and to always focus on things that they like about themselves and avoid negative self-talk. To unleash their inner beauty, guests were tasked to design their creative and unique affirmation vision board using different crafts supplies.